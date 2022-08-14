Sky Sports Deletes Report Man United May Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly consider terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if the superstar forward doesn't change his attitude, Sky Sports reported in a since-deleted tweet.

Manchester United have reportedly denied the report:

Ronaldo's status has been one of the storylines of the summer for Manchester United, as the forward reportedly wants to depart the club to play Champions League football elsewhere. But to this point, a transfer hasn't materialized.

Ronaldo stayed away from the club for much of the summer, hoping to force a move, but with none forthcoming returned to United ahead of the start of the season. He came off the bench in the club's 2-1 season-opening loss to Brighton and started in Saturday's shocking 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Ronaldo did not cut the figure of a happy man during the contest:

While Ronaldo fumed, he didn't exactly make a major impact in the game, either, and his turnover contributed to the first goal of the game.

On the third goal of the game, Ronaldo offered little defense in the box, looking more the part of a bystander than an engaged participant.

By the time Brentford found the back of the net for the fourth time, a despondent Ronaldo simply looked on in exasperation and disgust.

At this point, a divorce seems best suited for both parties, though it comes with complications.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo is on incredibly high wages and is a fairly one-dimensional player at this point, offering goals as a poaching forward but little in the way of defensive pressing. That has made him a poor fit for Erik ten Hag's system, and his combo of wages and playstyle has clearly kept potential suitors at bay to this point.

But United also don't have many options at center forward if he departs, even if breaking ties with him might improve the mood around the club.

It's a messy circumstance, and certainly, United's issues run far deeper than simply Ronaldo. But finding a solution to the rift between the club and one of the most prominent players in the world would be a start to addressing the many concerns in Manchester.