ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season

2 of 9

247 Sports

Is Miami for Real?

The Miami Hurricanes have been on a rollercoaster of inconsistency for the past several years, but they may have found their key to FBS relevance.

Star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been the most popular figure on the field, but new head coach Mario Cristobal seems to be steering the Canes to the top of the ACC. The former Oregon head coach led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl win and two double-digit win seasons.

He's constantly attracting blue-chip prospects to Coral Gables, competing with the likes of powerhouse programs like Alabama and Georgia. There are debates surrounding his game-day abilities and whether or not he'll be able to put these star weapons into the right situations to flourish, but he's built an incredible coaching staff. Everything seems to be pointing toward a Canes comeback.

How Will Wake Forest Fare Without Sam Hartman?

Head coach Dave Clawson recently announced that starting quarterback Sam Hartman will be unavailable for an undisclosed period due to a "medical procedure." The Demon Deacons were well equipped to make another run at the ACC title with one of the top scoring units in the country.

However, Clawson's current situation leaves him with a handful of inexperienced signal-callers like Michael Kern and Mitch Griffis.

Hartman may be the most proven and talented quarterback in the conference, so losing a player with his skill set can really hurt the mental aspect of the Demon Deacons team and coaching staff.

The upperclassman threw 39 touchdowns and 4,228 yards with a 58.9 completion percentage. The biggest question that Wake Forest needs to answer is if they can keep the fort standing until Hartman is ready to play.

Who's the best quarterback in the ACC?

Before the news of Hartman missing time in 2022, it was hard to argue against the idea of the ACC having the best group of quarterbacks in the country.

With Leary and Van Dyke, the race toward the ACC title will rely on the most consistent quarterback throughout the season. While those two talents headline the ACC, there are a couple of dark horse contenders that may be in the mix to jolt their team to the top of the conference.

Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei is the obvious choice to compete with his phenomenal supporting cast by his side. Players like Malik Cunningham from Louisville, Jordan Travis from Florida State and Kedon Slovis from Pittsburgh are a few other interesting names to watch for if they can create a solid connection within their offense.

There's a strong case for Virginia's Brennan Armstrong and Boston College's Phil Jurkovec to be in the argument as some of the most exciting quarterbacks in the conference, but their teams aren't in an ideal place to call much attention.