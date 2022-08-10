AEW Dynamite Quake by the Lake Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The intense rivalry between Brody King and Darby Allin came to a head in the night's opening match, a rare Coffin Match.

The smaller of the competitors, Allin attacked from the opening bell and busted his opponent open with a thumbtack-filled skateboard. The babyface's overzealousness proved costly as he failed to move King's considerable bodyweight and the big man took over control of the bout.

As Allin looked to capitalize on a failed splash through a table by his opponent, The House of Black made its presence felt, complete with Julia Hart tripping him up. Sting ultimately made the save, emerging from the coffin to deliver a sizeable beatdown to Buddy Murphy, then confront Malakai Black.

With the sides evened up, Allin used King's own chain to choke him out and the heel dropped right into the coffin, awarding the enigmatic antihero of AEW another quality victory.

This was certainly an energetic, chaotic and hardcore way to kick off the show. From the very open, there was no rest period or halt to the action. It was chaotic and bloody, the perfect conclusion to a steadily intensifying rivalry between the combatants.

The arrival of Sting and his face-to-face with Black was, arguably, the most intriguing moment of the contest but it was the apropos finish, with Allin beating his opponent in the same manner in which he had been defeated by the heavyweight, that wrapped this up perfectly.

AEW absolutely leans on these hardcore matches way more than it should, watering them down to the point that they mean less and less the more we see them, but this was one of their better offerings and an improvement over the Barbed Wire match we saw a few weeks back.

Result

Allin defeated King

Grade

B

Top Moments