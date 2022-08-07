NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic, Bulls to Discuss Contract Extension During Training Camp

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic are reportedly expected to engage in contract extension talks during training camp.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the two sides will have "initial discussions" camp ahead of Vucevic's impending free agency. The veteran center will make $22 million in 2022-23 and is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $118.2 million.

