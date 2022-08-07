NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic, Bulls to Discuss Contract Extension During Training Camp

NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic, Bulls to Discuss Contract Extension During Training CampAugust 7, 2022
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic are reportedly expected to engage in contract extension talks during training camp.
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the two sides will have "initial discussions" camp ahead of Vucevic's impending free agency. The veteran center will make $22 million in 2022-23 and is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $118.2 million.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.