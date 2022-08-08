Preseason College Football Rankings 2022: Predicting AP Top 25 After Coaches Poll

0 of 3

Bryce Young | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The first of two major college football preseason polls has been unveiled, and attention will soon shift to the AP Top 25.

In the initial Coaches Poll, the Bryce Young-led Alabama Crimson Tide stand atop the country. The full expectation is Nick Saban's squad will also receive the No. 1 spot in the AP's ranking, which is scheduled to be unveiled Aug. 15.

However, the Ohio State Buckeyes and reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs will likely be close behind.

Which other programs will make the cut?