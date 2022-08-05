Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Died Due to Complications from Seizure Disorder

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death at age 33 in December was the result of "complications of a seizure disorder," according to an autopsy report released to the public Friday.

Thomas played in the NFL for 10 seasons, making four Pro Bowls and winning two AFC titles and one Super Bowl. He registered five straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Denver Broncos from 2012-2016.

The ex-Georgia Tech star played eight-plus years in Denver before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2018. He finished his playing career with the New York Jets in 2019.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Boston University researchers posthumously diagnosed the wideout with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

CTE, as it is more commonly known, is defined by the Mayo Clinic as the term "used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas."

It's unclear how much of a factor CTE played in Thomas' death.

Thomas suffered from seizures following a 2019 car accident. Dr. Ann McKee, the BU pathologist who studied Thomas' brain, said that seizures were not generally associated with CTE.

"He had two different conditions in parallel," Dr. McKee said.

Ultimately, the autopsy report reiterated McKee's stance regarding the matter, in that there is no evidence that there is a relationship between CTE and developing a seizure disorder.

In addition, McKee has previously noted CTE does not cause death.

"CTE itself does not cause death," she said per ABC News. "You don't die from CTE. What CTE does is it changes your behavior and your personality."

Thomas' loved ones did notice a change in behavior.

"Those closest to him said his behavior became increasingly erratic in the last year of his life, which was marked by the memory loss, paranoia and isolation that are hallmarks of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head hits," Belson wrote.

Thomas was arguably one of the NFL's most-loved players during his time in the league. There wasn't a shortage of comments regarding his tremendous character in the days and weeks that followed his death.

"Demaryius stopped to take time to see, notice, and visit with ordinary people," Cindy Trollinger, board president of the Bountiful Hope Foundation with which Thomas worked, said to Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. "This is what is so special about Demaryius, and makes me cry with tears of gratitude."

Many of his teammates made public comments, including fellow Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

"I just try to spread the love," Thomas once said when looking back on his time contributing to children in the Denver community.

DT made a big impact through his platform, notably attending Boys and Girls Club events, packing gifts for the holidays and hosting football camps, among other benevolent acts.