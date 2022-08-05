Former Jazz HC Quin Snyder Selling Salt Lake City Home for $12.75M

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Quin Snyder is making his divorce from the state of Utah official.

The former Jazz coach recently listed his Salt Lake City mansion for sale, according to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports. Snyder is asking for $12.75 million for the eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home.

The house finished construction in 2018, two years after Snyder originally bought 0.69 acres of prime real estate for $769,000. The finished product features a view of Mt. Olympus along with amenities like an infinity saltwater pool, home gym and library.

Snyder, 55, coached the Jazz from 2014 until his resignation after the 2021-22 season. It appears he plans to take next season off but is expected to return to the sideline at some point—perhaps as early as the 2023-24 campaign.

The house sale appears to be the final box he needs to check to move to his next chapter.