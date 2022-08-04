Becky Lynch Calls Triple H Taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon 'Phenomenal'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans aren't the only people excited about Triple H's takeover of WWE Creative from Vince McMahon.

The talent seems thrilled with the change as well.

Becky Lynch went on record with Mike Coppinger of ESPN, calling the change "phenomenal" and expressing hope for improvement in the company's creative direction.

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love," Lynch said. "I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal. What he's done with NXT speaks for itself. What he did with the women's division and how he allowed us to change the business forever speaks for itself."

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, was announced as WWE's new head of creative late last month when Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The WWE founder stepped down after two Wall Street Journal reports he paid $14.6 million to women amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The company is facing investigations into the McMahon payments, which were categorized as "unrecorded expenses."

Triple H was previously the head of creative for NXT from 2010 until he suffered a cardiac event in September 2021. He stepped away from the company for several months to focus on his health and only returned on a full-time basis in July. Shawn Michaels, Triple H's longtime friend and DX running mate, has helmed NXT since its transition to NXT 2.0.

During the so-called "black-and-gold" era of NXT, the program was praised as a breath of fresh air in wrestling. The developmental brand also played a pivotal part in reshaping WWE's handling of women's wrestling, taking it from an afterthought to arguably the company's biggest strength.

"I mean, he's brilliant, he really is," Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, said of his Attitude Era counterpart. "I don't think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he'll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys.

"And he's a no bulls--t kind of guy too. He's going to let you know what you're doing that's right and what you're doing that's wrong. I think it's going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter [another nickname for Levesque]."

Calaway said he expects WWE's programming to have a looser, potentially edgier feel than the one preferred by McMahon, who has long preferred a kid-friendlier product.