Triple H Returns to WWE as Executive VP of Talent After Heart Issues

WWE announced Friday that WWE Hall of Famer Triple H will return to his previous role of executive vice president of talent relations.

Triple H said in a statement: "I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of talent relations. I'm healthy, fired up and ready to take charge."

Last September, Triple H stepped away from his role as head of NXT and executive vice president of global talent strategy and development in order to undergo a procedure after experiencing a cardiac event.

He said in March that he had been in heart failure prior to the procedure and nearly died. The WWE legend had a defibrillator implanted in his chest, meaning his in-ring career is over.

Although Triple H took time off to focus on his health, Fightful Select reported in May that he had returned to work on a full-time basis.

WWE did not specify if Triple H is replacing someone in the talent relations department, but it is possible that he is the de facto replacement for John Laurinaitis.

Laurinaitis returned to WWE last year as head of talent relations after serving in that role previously, but he has come under fire because of his alleged involvement in a sex scandal and cover-up that involves WWE head of creative and longtime chairman Vince McMahon.

Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann of the Wall Street Journal reported in June that the WWE board of directors was investigating a $3 million payment allegedly made to a former WWE paralegal in exchange for her signing a nondisclosure agreement over a sexual relationship she had with McMahon.

It was alleged that McMahon moved her to Laurinaitis' department "like a toy."

McMahon has temporarily stepped down from his roles as chairman and CEO, but he has maintained his head of creative job, even after three additional nondisclosure agreements were uncovered.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported that WWE issued an internal memo in June, noting that executive Bruce Prichard had taken over as interim head of talent relations.

Whatever Triple H's responsibilities as vice president of talent relations, the title is a significant position in WWE, and he seems like an ideal fit given his in-ring career and vast experience working closely with talent while head of NXT.