76ers' Doc Rivers: Tyrese Maxey 'Most Impressive Young Player' I've Ever Coached

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had high praise for Tyrese Maxey after a breakout second season in the NBA.

"He's the most impressive young player I've ever had in 21 years of coaching," Rivers told Vince Carter on The VC Show (2:19 in video).

"His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief," Rivers added. "Many times already this summer, at least two or three times, we've had to tell him to go sit down somewhere and go relax."

The team had to convince Maxey to go on vacation this summer—the first vacation of his life.

Maxey averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists per game as a rookie after being selected 21st in the 2020 draft, but the Kentucky product made huge strides in his second season with averages of 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game.

The 21-year-old especially thrived in the playoffs, notably scoring 38 points in the first game of Round 1 against the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 20.8 points per game in 12 postseason games, ahead of veterans James Harden and Tobias Harris while only trailing Joel Embiid for the team lead.

Philadelphia has high expectations for Maxey heading into his third season, with Rivers clearly enjoying what he's seen.

Rivers has been an NBA head coach since 1999-2000, winning 1,043 regular-season games and 104 playoff games across four different organizations. In February, he was named one of the best 15 coaches in league history.

The 60-year-old has seen a lot of elite players come and go over his time on the sidelines, which makes his comments on Maxey even more notable.