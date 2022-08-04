Novak Djokovic Withdraws from National Bank Open in Montreal; Remains Unvaccinated

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 National Bank Open in Montreal, which begins Monday.

Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which makes him ineligible to compete in tournaments in Canada or the United States based on the countries' guidelines.

The season's final major, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to get underway Aug. 29 in New York City.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after his visa was revoked because he failed to meet the country's COVID-19 immunization requirements, preventing him from playing in the Australian Open. His medical exemption based on a positive COVID-19 test result from December had originally been approved.

The 35-year-old Serbian was cleared to play the clay- and grass-court seasons in Europe. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and then captured the Wimbledon championship for his 21st major title.

After his triumph at the All England Club, the three-time U.S. Open champion confirmed he still had no plans to get a COVID-19 shot.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," Djokovic told reporters.

Djokovic played the 2021 U.S. Open, reaching the final before falling short against Daniil Medvedev. A win in that match would have completed the calendar Grand Slam.

He provided an update on his preparations for this year's event Saturday.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to U.S.," Djokovic wrote on Instagram. "Fingers crossed!"

Meanwhile, men's players confirmed for the National Bank Open include Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev, a Russian, was among those banned from taking part in Wimbledon by tournament organizers because of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.