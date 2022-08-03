Saints' Trevor Penning Kicked out of Practice for Fighting 3 Days in a Row

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Trevor Penning has gotten off to a rocky start with the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie offensive tackle was kicked out of the team's practice on Wednesday after getting into fights on three consecutive days with Saints defenders, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk and NFL writer Dov Kleiman.

Per Smith, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach—who Penning fought on Wednesday—was also kicked out of practice.

On Monday, Penning scrapped with defensive ends Payton Turner and Taco Charlton.

On Tuesday, it was defensive back J.T. Gray and defensive end Scott Patchan.

"We don't have time for that," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters regarding Wednesday's fight between Penning and Roach.

There was a mixed reaction to the situation on Twitter, meanwhile:

"Just two competitive guys going at it," Gray told reporters about his dust-up with Penning on Tuesday. "Just giving extreme effort and going out there and holding the standard of Saints football."

Penning, 23, was the No. 19 overall pick in this year's draft, and the scouting report on him from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com noted that the young tackle "plays with a level of disgust for anyone lining up against him and seeks out violent block finishes when possible," adding that he will need to "learn to control and harness his on-field fire."

Scraps happen at training camp, but one player fighting three days in a row has to be somewhat of a concern for the Saints. Come game time, the worry will be Penning losing his cool and drawing bad penalties or being baited into fights.

A nasty streak has traditionally been a good trait for a lineman to have, but not if it regularly costs the offense 15 yards due to unsportsmanlike conduct or unnecessary roughness penalties.