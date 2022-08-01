WWE's Becky Lynch Expected to Miss 'Several Months' with Separated Shoulder Injury

Set Number: X164036 TK1

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch came up short in her title match against Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday. To make matters worse, Lynch will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday that Lynch suffered a separated shoulder. Lynch is now expected to miss "several months" after being attacked on Monday night's Raw:

The initial injury reportedly occurred early at SummerSlam and she worked through it for most of the match.

Despite the injury, Lynch put on a performance full of highlights before eventually getting pinned. She appeared to turn babyface after the match when she hugged Belair as a sign of respect and then backed her up against returning superstars Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Lynch took to Twitter herself with a kind message for Belair, a strong departure from her overconfident Big Time Becks character:

Lynch could face a lengthy recovery that would rule her out for multiple months at least. The last time she was away from WWE came two years ago when she announced she was pregnant with her first child.

After a 15-month hiatus, Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 and defeated Belair in 26 seconds for the SmackDown women's title. Her reign continued when she switched to the Raw brand last October. Belair won the title at WrestleMania 38 in April. Saturday's match was a culmination of a yearlong rivalry.

While Lynch is out, Belair has a plethora of challengers waiting to go after the Raw women's championship. The return of Bayley, who missed over a year with a torn ACL, is a particularly intriguing opponent considering her history with Belair, as the two of them feuded in late 2020.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).