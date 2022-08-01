WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Suffered Separated Shoulder Injury at 2022 SummerSlam

Set Number: X164036 TK1

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch came up short in her title match against Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday. To make matters worse, it appears Lynch will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday that Lynch suffered a separated shoulder. The injury reportedly occurred early and she worked through it for most of the match.

