Brock Lesnar Update; Rumors on Ric Flair After Last Match; Corbin Talks Retirement

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar Advertised for Day 1

If Saturday's SummerSlam battle with Roman Reigns was Brock Lesnar's final WWE match, he went out on top. The pair's Last Man Standing match exceeded all expectations and included Lesnar literally lifting the ring with a tractor.

It ruled. The whole thing ruled.

But while the match may have been Lesnar's final chapter (for now) with Reigns, it does not appear he'll be transitioning to full-time farm boy. State Farm Arena announced January's Day 1 live event will take place in Atlanta next year and used Lesnar as the sole WWE wrestler in the advertisement.

Here is where we include four very important words: card subject to change. Lesnar, 45, being included in the advertising for Day 1 does not necessarily mean he's going to be there. It's possible, if not likely, the people working for State Farm Arena simply threw together a graphic without consulting WWE on what the card may look like.

Day 1 is six months away, and WWE is in the midst of a massive creative overhaul if you haven't heard. It's not likely anyone in the company knows precisely what January 1, 2023, will look like.

It was always unlikely SummerSlam was Lesnar's retirement match. He's seemed to be having more fun than ever in this latest run, and those massive WWE checks keep clearing. We may just be looking at a return to Lesnar simply being used as a special attraction rather than someone fighting for a championship.

Ric Flair in Good Health After 'Last Match'

Ric Flair looked every bit of 73 years old Sunday night as he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what was billed as—and hopefully will be—his final match inside a wrestling ring.

Flair seemed out on his feet at several points in the match and seemingly needed to be woken up by Andrade in order to put on brass knuckles and strike Jarrett to set up the Figure Four finish.

While things got a little uncomfortable for people watching in the crowd and at home, it appears Flair left the match in good health. Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported two doctors checked Flair out after the match and said he was doing "great."

All is well that ends well, but here's to hoping this retirement—unlike Flair's others—actually sticks this time.

Corbin Says Retirement Not Coming Anytime Soon

Happy Corbin doesn't seem like he's been around a long time, but he turns 38 in September. The former NFL player did not begin his wrestling career until he was nearly 28 and was 30 before he was making regular appearances on NXT programming.

When recently asked about his long-term future in the business, Corbin said he wants to continue wrestling well into his 40s.

"I want to have another five or 10 years here in WWE," Corbin told Bleav In Pro Wrestling. "But, eventually, like all athletes, at some point, our body doesn't keep up with our mind anymore, and we may think we can go. I want to be a guy who withdraws at the appropriate time; I don't want to be there too long. I don't want to jeopardize, because I feel like Iike I've got good stigmas about me other than everybody hates me."

Wrestlers are continuing their careers well into their 40s at this point—and sometimes into their 50s...or 70s if your last name is Flair—so Corbin continuing for another decade isn't out of the question.

He's been one of WWE's best heels since making his main roster debut, consistently garnering boos even when his storylines have not been well-written. Corbin has also established himself as a safe worker despite his late-career start, getting the trust of Kurt Angle's last match at WrestleMania 35.

