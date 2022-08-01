Bears' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Studs to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time in his young NFL career, Justin Fields is spending training camp as a starting quarterback. And that's not the only change for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022.

Matt Eberflus is the Bears' new head coach, while Luke Getsy has taken over as offensive coordinator. So while Fields is back under center (like he was for 10 starts in 2021) and there are plenty of returning players around him, a new offense is in place for the upcoming season.

Because of that, it could be challenging for fantasy football managers to know which Chicago players to draft this year. Will Fields take a big step forward during his sophomore campaign? And if he does, who will be the primary beneficiaries from his development?

The Bears will be an interesting team to watch this season, as they have some young players who could start to help them win more games than they have of late. So that makes some of those playmakers intriguing fantasy options heading into the year.

Here's a fantasy outlook for notable players on Chicago's offense heading into the 2022 season.