Ric Flair Last Match Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Starrcast VJuly 31, 2022
Ric Flair Last Match Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Starrcast V
For the last time in his unrivaled career, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair walked that aisle Sunday night for the marquee bout of an event celebrating him and his final in-ring encounter.
Teaming with his son-in-law, All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, he battled Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a blockbuster tag team match that capped off a card featuring stars from every major promotion in the world, including Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
In what was a momentous match for him, his family, his friends and his fans, was Naitch able to leave with his arm raised in victory one last time?
Find out now with this complete recap of the night's jam-packed, inter-promotional card.
Match Card
- Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)
- Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- The Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
- The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall) vs. The Briscoes
- Ricky and Kerry Morton vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.
- AAA Four Corners Match: Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Rey Fenix
- Harry Smith vs. Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux)
- Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
- The Bunkhouse Brawl (featuring Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, Big Damo, Brian Myers, Kal Herro, Wolfie D, Gringo Loco)
Bunkhouse Battle Royal
- Bully Ray entered to "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses and Gage's signature "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Metallica are so great and just hit differently.
- Ray showing respect for Warner after the match was a great touch and further legitimized GCW and enhanced the spotlight on that company in these opening minutes.
Participants: Sinn Bodhi, "Cowboy" James Storm, Bully Ray, Crowbar, Crimson, Ricky Shane Page, El Gringo Loco, Fanny Pack Kid, Big Damo, Wolfie D and Kommander
Nick Gage led an invasion by Game Changer Wrestling (but did not compete) before the battle royal could get started. Joey Janela, Jordan Oliver, Blake Christian, Matthew Justice, EFFY, Mance Warner and Manders rushed the ring, joining the previously announced talent for the night's opening contest.
Late in the match, Ray and Storm battled Janela and Warner. The Cowboy and The Bad Boy were dumped by the opposition simultaneously, leaving Warner and Ray to battle for the win.
In a brief showdown of extreme both old and new, Warner bested the former Impact world champion and earned the win for himself and bragging rights for his home promotion.
The match itself was harmless fun and a great way to get the crowd into the night's festivities before the main show. Highlighting GCW given the momentum that the company has and the dedicated following it enjoys, was a great call by the promoters and led to a cool moment in which Ray put ol' Mancer and, by extension GCW, over.
Result
Warner won the boot and buckle
Grade
C
Top Highlights