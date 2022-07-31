Ric Flair Last Match Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Starrcast V

0 of 2

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

For the last time in his unrivaled career, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair walked that aisle Sunday night for the marquee bout of an event celebrating him and his final in-ring encounter.

Teaming with his son-in-law, All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo, he battled Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a blockbuster tag team match that capped off a card featuring stars from every major promotion in the world, including Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In what was a momentous match for him, his family, his friends and his fans, was Naitch able to leave with his arm raised in victory one last time?

Find out now with this complete recap of the night's jam-packed, inter-promotional card.