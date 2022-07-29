Ryan Kerrigan Announces NFL Retirement; Had 95.5 Sacks in 10 Seasons with Commanders

Ryan Kerrigan (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Washington Commanders announced Friday defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is set to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

Kerrigan spent the first 10 years of his career in Washington after being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He recorded 457 total tackles, 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 25 passes defended and three interceptions across 172 appearances.

He played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 to finish his career.

