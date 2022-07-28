Cowboys Rumors: USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin Plans to Sign Contract with Dallas

Elsa/USFL/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to sign free-agent wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Turpin was the leading receiver in the USFL, catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He was honored as the league's MVP for the 2022 season.

