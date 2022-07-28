X

    Cowboys Rumors: USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin Plans to Sign Contract with Dallas

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2022

    Elsa/USFL/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys are planning to sign free-agent wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

    Turpin was the leading receiver in the USFL, catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He was honored as the league's MVP for the 2022 season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

