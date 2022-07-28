Cowboys News: USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin Signs Contract with Dallas

Elsa/USFL/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys signed free-agent wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.

In an accompanying move, the team released fullback Nick Ralston.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday the Cowboys were planning to add Turpin.

Turpin was the leading receiver in the USFL, catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He was honored as the league's MVP for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old played for TCU in college. He was a solid pass-catcher (145 receptions for 1,748 yards and 13 touchdowns) but an even more dynamic return man. He averaged 28.0 yards on his 71 kick returns and 14.3 yards per return on punts.

Turpin was a first-team All-Big 12 member as a return specialist in 2017.

The Louisiana native did not finish his career with the Horned Frogs. He was dismissed from the program in October 2018 following his arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. He pleaded guilty in April 2019 and was sentenced to two years' probation while also being required to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Turpin should have an opportunity to carve out a role in a passing game that's adjusting to life without Amari Cooper. Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL as well and opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Cowboys had limited financial means with which to address the receiver position. James Washington and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert are the most notable additions so far.