Cubs Rumors: Ian Happ Agree to 3-Year, $61M Contract Extension

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a three-year, $61 million contract extension, according to Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami.

Happ was in the final year of his contract, and he's owed $10.9 million in 2023. Per Cerami, the extension kicks in starting in 2024 and contains no options.

The 28-year-old has started this season on a strong note, slashing .314/.467/.514 in 10 appearances.

Drafted No. 9 by the Cubs in 2015, Happ made his MLB debut two years later. The Cincinnati alum was named to his first All-Star team last season. He hit .271/.342/.440 with 17 homers and 72 RBI.

Not only that, but he also won his first career Gold Glove.

The 2020 season was the best of Happ's career prior to last year. He finished 18th in National League MVP voting after posting a .258/.361/.505 slash line with 12 homers and 28 RBI in 57 games during the COVID-19-shortened campaign.

Happ's extension comes after the Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract during the offseason, while also adding Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer.

Chicago has gotten off to a 6-4 start to the new campaign.