Liz Cambage, LA Sparks Agree to Contract Divorce After Rumors Star 'Quit' WNBA Team

The marriage between Liz Cambage and Los Angeles Sparks has come to an end five months after she signed with the team.

The Sparks announced Tuesday they have agreed to a "contract divorce" with the four-time All-Star.

"It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth."

Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported earlier Tuesday that Cambage "quit" the Sparks and "wants out" of Los Angeles.

Mike Robinson of The Ball Out first reported Monday that Cambage would leave the team and that "it won't be made public until Tuesday at the earliest."

Cambage signed a one-year deal with the Sparks in February after playing for the Las Vegas Aces in 2019 and 2021. She sat out the 2020 season because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was L.A. or out for me," Cambage told reporters after joining the Sparks. "There was nowhere else I wanted to be."

Despite their 12-15 record entering play Tuesday, the Sparks are tied with the Dallas Wings for the sixth seed in the playoff race. Derek Fisher was fired as head coach and general manager June 7 following a 5-7 start.

The Sparks have played marginally better under interim head coach Fred Williams. They have a 7-8 record since Fisher's dismissal.

The Tulsa Shock drafted Cambage second overall in 2011, but she only played in the 2011 and 2013 seasons before taking a hiatus from the WNBA to prioritise her career in China and with the Australian national team.

In 2018, she returned to the WNBA on a multiyear agreement with the Dallas Wings.

The Wings dealt Cambage to the Aces in 2019 after she requested a trade out of Dallas. The 30-year-old center made the All-Star team in each of her two seasons with Las Vegas.

In 25 games for the Sparks, Cambage is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.