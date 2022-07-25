Giants Rumors: Eric Ebron Works Out for NY After 2 Seasons with Steelers

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants may add a veteran tight end to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the NFC East team worked out Eric Ebron, the No. 10 pick in the 2014 NFL draft who has played for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Ebron has never fully lived up to the elevated expectations that come with being a top-10 pick, he has multiple impressive seasons on his resume.

The University of North Carolina product was a Pro Bowler in 2018 for the Colts with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. While it was the only season in his career he had more than five touchdowns, it was one of five seasons in which he reached 500 receiving yards.

One of those efforts came in 2020 for the Steelers, as he posted 56 catches for 558 yards and five scores, but he appeared in just eight games for the AFC North team last season and had a mere 12 catches.

Ebron went on injured reserve in November with a knee injury, but he tweeted in February that he was cleared and "good to go."

That would be welcome news for the Giants or whichever team signs him ahead of the 2022 campaign.

New York is not exactly loaded at tight end with Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins as veteran options and fourth-round draft pick Daniel Bellinger as a potential building block. Yet Bellinger was placed on the physically unable to perform list with a quad injury, so depth could be even more important for training camp.

Ebron is a proven playmaker who could help in the passing game and provide leadership for Bellinger as the rookie adjusts to the NFL.