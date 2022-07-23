Mattress Mack Flies to Iowa, Las Vegas to Place $4M Worth of Astros World Series Bets

Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mattress Mack certainly believes in the Houston Astros.

Jim McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture stores in Houston, bet $2 million in mobile bets on the Astros to win the World Series in Iowa and another $2 million on the same thing in Las Vegas.

Darren Rovell of Action Network noted McIngvale has now bet at least $10 million on the Astros to win the Fall Classic this year. He previously made a $2 million bet in a Louisiana casino, $3 million bet at Caesars and $1 million bet at WynnBet.

He's not the only one who will be rooting for Houston to win the title. He promised customers a promotion that will reward them with double their money back on purchases of more than $3,000 if the team accomplishes the feat.

Fortunately for McIngvale, he likely won't have to sweat the Astros making the playoffs.

They are 62-32 and 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West standings. Their more pressing race is the one with the 65-30 New York Yankees for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.

Mattress Mack bets significant amounts of money on the Astros to win it all every year, and 2022 is no different.