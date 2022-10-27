Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury

Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique InjuryOctober 27, 2022
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion.
Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
The 23-year-old has averaged 12.3 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 2022-23.
The Cavs selected Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He had his best season in 2020-21, when he averaged a career-high 24.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting and 4.4 assists.
Unfortunately, the Alabama product's 2021-22 season ended after 11 games when he suffered a torn left meniscus in a Nov. 7 game against the New York Knicks.
Thankfully, Sexton "made a complete recovery" and was cleared for full basketball activities, according to a June 20 report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Without Sexton, look for the Jazz to call more on backcourt options Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker.