Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion.

Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.

The 23-year-old has averaged 12.3 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 2.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 2022-23.

The Cavs selected Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He had his best season in 2020-21, when he averaged a career-high 24.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting and 4.4 assists.

Unfortunately, the Alabama product's 2021-22 season ended after 11 games when he suffered a torn left meniscus in a Nov. 7 game against the New York Knicks.

Thankfully, Sexton "made a complete recovery" and was cleared for full basketball activities, according to a June 20 report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Without Sexton, look for the Jazz to call more on backcourt options Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker.