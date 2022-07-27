2022 College Football: 6 Most Exciting Conference Games to Watch This Season

0 of 6

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season is knocking at the door, with Week 0 sitting just over one month away. Passionate fanbases across the country, expert analysts and Twitter fingers are well-prepared for this fall.

Many questions remain unanswered, from Alabama’s return to the playoffs, to the state of Texas running through NIL, to realignment decisions in each conference. Next year's must-watch conference games feature offseason drama, historic rivalries and a rookie head coach that has the CFB world buzzing.

Revenge is a big factor in the most exciting matchups, along with the teams' desire to crown themselves at the top of their respective conferences.