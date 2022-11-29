X

    Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Have MRI; 'Optimism' T-Wolves Star Avoided Major Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 29, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on November 28, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI after suffering a calf injury midway through the third quarter of Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    KAT suffered a non-contact injury and was helped to the locker room. <br><br>Prayers up 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/NpitMW9arI">pic.twitter.com/NpitMW9arI</a>

    Towns had eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

    While head coach Chris Finch said he was "super concerned" about the injury, Wojnarowski reported there was "early optimism" that Towns did not suffer "a substantial injury."

    Towns underwent multiple procedures during the offseason to address a number of ailments. He received stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, his left wrist and his right finger in May, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

    The 27-year-old played through the injuries during Minnesota's 2022 playoff run, which ended with a first-round loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Towns has been a staple in the Minnesota lineup since 2015 and has been durable throughout his career.

    The 2015 No. 1 overall pick appeared in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign and averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from deep.

    He was averaging 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.

    The Timberwolves entered Monday with a 10-10 record. They'll need Towns to be healthy if they want to reach the postseason and make a run following the addition of Rudy Gobert over the summer.

