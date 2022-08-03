Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Set Number: X163913 TK1

NFL training camps are now underway for all 32 teams, which means the preseason and regular season are right around the corner. It's only natural to start predicting wins and losses since we know how rosters have settled and the full 2022 schedule has been released.

The playoff picture is difficult to project. We think we know the top Super Bowl contenders, but there are several wild cards who could burst into the party with the right breaks.

Our win-loss projections heavily weigh roster changes from the offseason as well as each team's strength of schedule. Internal development, coaching changes and injury luck can also affect how the season plays out.

As always, the teams that finished in first place of their division will play similar top foes. Rebuilding teams will benefit from easier schedules.

Let's jump into our latest projections for every NFL team's win-loss records.

All strength-of-schedule information is courtesy of FantasyData.com.