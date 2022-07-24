X

    Texans' John Metchie III Diagnosed with Leukemia, Likely Out for Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2022

    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday he'll likely miss the 2022 season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    An update from John Metchie lll <a href="https://t.co/EH6OupXK42">pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42</a>

    Metchie, 22, was drafted in the second round by the Texans this year.

    "Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," the statement read. "I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    John Metchie III will have the best cancer doctors in the world at MD Anderson, which is a couple of miles from NRG Stadium. He'll get the best possible treatment for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, which he called the "most curable form of Leukemia."

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    All the strength, fortitude, and best wishes to John Metchie III. Get well soon young man. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    In his three seasons at Alabama, Metchie caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season, pairing with Jameson Williams to give Heisman winner Bryce Young a pair of 1,000-yard receivers.

    Metchie's 2021 season ended in the SEC Championship Game after he tore his ACL.

    The Texans traded the Nos. 68, 108, and 124 picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 44 selection to draft Metchie.

    Coty M. Davis @CotyDavis_24

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> rookie WR John Metchie is out on the field for the first time as a Texan. <br><br>Metchie is still recovering from his ACL injury sustained in Dec. He is hoping to be back to full strength by the start of training camp. <a href="https://t.co/qkc7vny77b">pic.twitter.com/qkc7vny77b</a>

    He had been hoping to be recovered from that injury in time for training camp before his APL diagnosis.

