FIFA 23 Drops Release Date and Gameplay Trailer with Kylian Mbappe, Sam Kerr

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Gamers got their first look at the newest entry in the widely popular FIFA series Wednesday.

EA Sports dropped the trailer for FIFA 23, which will be available Sept. 27 for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition and worldwide Sept. 30.

The company announced Tuesday that Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's Sam Kerr will share cover duties for the Ultimate Edition. Mbappe will be the lone star on the standard version across most of the world, with Kerr getting the honor in Australia and New Zealand.

Kerr's inclusion points toward wider integration of the women's game.

Prior to FIFA 23, users were limited to playing as the top women's national teams. This year marks a significant change. Women's club teams were featured throughout the trailer, and the game will include the Women's Super League and French top division.

Navin Singh, commercial director for the FA, provided a statement on the development:

"I'm delighted that the Barclays Women's Super League will be one of the first women's club competitions to feature in EA Sports FIFA 23, with the franchise historically having one of the largest and most engaged gaming communities in the world. The added visibility a global brand like EA Sports will provide for our league, teams and players cannot be underestimated. This very much supports our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women's game in England, and highlights our commitment to open up the Barclays Women's Super League, and make it even more accessible, to new audiences around the globe."

Without providing details about how they'll be wrapped into FIFA 23, the trailer referenced the men's and women's World Cups. Both will be included in the game post-launch.

EA Sports touted its HyperMotion technology for FIFA 22 as a way to create a more fluid experience and has tweaked it to create HyperMotion2.

"We have pushed the boundaries of realism in EA Sports FIFA 23 through HyperMotion2, using state-of-the-art technology to capture professional men's and women's teams in full intensity matches that translates millions of data points into new animations in real-time," said Nick Wlodyka, senior vice president and general manager for EA Sports FC.

FIFA 23 will represent the end of an era. Beginning in July 2023, the series will be rebranded as EA SPORTS FC after FIFA and EA Sports chose not to extend their partnership.