AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With the Jericho Appreciation Society locked in a shark cage controlled by Ruby Soho, Eddie Kingston sought to spill Chris Jericho's blood in the main event of this week's show, appropriately named "Barbed Wire Everywhere."

Kingston succeeded early, blasting The Painmaker with a microphone to the face. He went about punishing Jericho for months of torment and misery, tossing him into the barbed wire ropes. He would soon find himself in agony courtesy of the match's namesake.

Anna Jay shockingly turned heel, reuniting with Tay Conti and assisting the JAS in escaping the shark cage.

Blackpool Combat Club and Santana hit the ring, driving the heels away. Just when it appeared as though Kingston would win with a wire-assisted Stretch Plum, Sammy Guevara arrived on the scene. A Judas Effect later and Jericho inexplicably won the match.

The payoff? Kingston threw Jericho into the barbed wire to close the show.

And so the Kingston-Jericho feud ends not with a bang, but a whimper. One can at least hope it is the end.

For the love of Terry Funk, please let it be the end.

The match was fine for what it was but it was overbooked to hell when it really should have been much more simpler, with Kingston beating the hell out of Jericho and pinning him in the middle of the ring.

Instead, we got a nonsensical heel turn from Jay, who just last week appeared to be starting a feud with her former friend Conti, a dozen guys running in, and a finish so unfulfilling, unsatisfactory and nonsensical that you would have thought it came right out of Vince McMahon's writer's room.

Kingston was done dirty here and the lame attempt to make up for the finish by having him toss Jericho into the wire was exactly what it appeared to be: a half-assed make-good that fell flat.

Jericho is a star and in an industry that is not exactly pumping out genuine main event attractions every week, you have to protect him. He is also a 30-year veteran of the business who has won world titles, headlined WrestleMania and competed for the biggest promotions.

He can afford a loss.

Kingston, while beloved by fans and bullet-proof for that reason, has to win one of these matches eventually and this was his moment. This should have been his Tommy Dreamer-beats-Raven in 1998 match; his defining victory.

Instead, he ate another pinfall, at the hands of a guy who least needed it. And for what? To set up a match with Guevara at All Out?

Uh uh.

The finish, Jay's curious turn and Luchasaurus just peacing out of his partnership with Cage and the havoc they have caused of late because his buddy popped back up created real questions surrounding booking as the company begins its march toward All Out on September 5.

Hopefully, what is to come in the following handful of shows cleans up some plot holes and leaves a better taste than the conclusion of this major gimmick match main event.

Result

Jericho defeated Kingston

Yes, really.

Grade

C+ for the hard work and toughness necessary to compete in a match of this type.

Kudos to both guys for their efforts.

