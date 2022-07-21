Projecting College Football Preseason Top 25 at the Start of 2022 Fall Camp

1 of 5

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

25. Wisconsin Badgers

The program has posted a winning record in 20 straight years, including nine-win campaigns in seven of the last eight full seasons. Wisconsin's run-first offense and stubborn defense are staples of that long-term success, and both should be present again in 2022. The issue, as usual, is the potential for an unimposing passing attack.

24. Miami Hurricanes

On the other hand, Miami has a highly respected quarterback in Tyler Van Dyke. He tallied 300-plus yards and three touchdowns in six consecutive games to close 2021. The challenge for new head coach Mario Cristobal will be strengthening a defense that was prone to missed tackles and coverage busts.

23. Kentucky Wildcats

The schedule does Kentucky few favors in 2022. After heading to Florida in early September, the 'Cats travel to Ole Miss and Tennessee in October. Throw in a home showdown with Georgia in November, and that's basically the worst possible split. Kentucky will be leaning on quarterback Will Levis to follow his respectable debut with a true breakout season.

22. Tennessee Volunteers

Given the turmoil of the previous offseason, Tennessee didn't spend much time on the national radar in 2021. Very quietly, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker accounted for 3,558 yards and 36 touchdowns from scrimmage with only three interceptions. The key for UT is improving a defense that ranked 90th in scoring out of 130 FBS teams at 29.1 points allowed per game.

21. Houston Cougars

Cincinnati remains a prime AAC threat, but Houston is the early Group of Five darling. Clayton Tune is an emerging NFL prospect after throwing for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Trips to Memphis and SMU will most likely shape Houston's level of success in conference play.