Nationals' Juan Soto Tops Julio Rodriguez, Wins 2022 MLB HR Derby amid Trade Rumors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 19, 2022

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The trade rumors may be circulating, but Monday was all about the dinger for Juan Soto.

The Washington Nationals slugger dazzled on his way to victory at the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday. He defeated Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in the finals by launching 19 home runs, which ended a fairy-tale run by the rookie.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

JUAN SOTO WINS THE 2022 HOME RUN DERBY 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/wYlcA5BMjw">pic.twitter.com/wYlcA5BMjw</a>

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

Yup, that's a $500 million swing.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1

Juan Soto was in the spotlight today with so much attention on if the Nationals will trade him. He clearly was not unnerved. He won the 2022 Home Run Derby. Seattle's Julio Rodriguez had a terrific national coming out party as the runner-up.

Rodriguez was also excellent and blasted a combined 63 long balls in the first two rounds before hitting 18 in the finals.

His effort prevented Pete Alonso from becoming the first player in league history to win the event three times in a row, and the New York Mets star was quite impressed.

SNY @SNYtv

"That was special. He put on an absolute display of what a Home Run Derby should be"<br><br>Pete Alonso is very impressed by what Julio Rodríguez has done tonight: <a href="https://t.co/MYKFUNWxVs">pic.twitter.com/MYKFUNWxVs</a>

Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 @JRODshow44

<a href="https://t.co/pg6MXBOnqq">pic.twitter.com/pg6MXBOnqq</a>

MLB @MLB

81 total dingers for <a href="https://twitter.com/JRODshow44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JRODshow44</a> tonight! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/PoQ1fsKxdR">pic.twitter.com/PoQ1fsKxdR</a>

Yet it was Soto who emerged from an eight-man field that was seeded in a single-elimination bracket format based on the number of home runs each player has this season.

That meant Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) was the No. 1 seed and earned a matchup with ceremonial inclusion Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals). Alonso was seeded second and faced Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) was third with a matchup against Rodriguez, and fourth-seeded Soto squared off against Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians).

Alonso's quest for a three-peat was the main storyline coming into the contest, but he quickly took a backseat.

Rodriguez put on an absolute show by blasting 32 home runs in a national introduction for the rookie, and Pujols stunned everyone with a swing-off victory over Schwarber after they each hit 13 home runs during their round.

MLB @MLB

The first of many dingers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/iDQmayUGyk">pic.twitter.com/iDQmayUGyk</a>

CBS Sports @CBSSports

Most home runs in a single Home Run Derby round: <br><br>2019 RD 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (40)<br>2019 RD 2: Joc Pederson (39)<br>2021 RD 1: Pete Alonso (35)<br>2022 RD 1: JULIO RODRIGUEZ (32)<br>2021 RD 1: Juan Soto (31) <a href="https://t.co/jLZxXV1Bho">pic.twitter.com/jLZxXV1Bho</a>

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

Ken Griffey Jr. is all of us rn 😂 <a href="https://t.co/MQFO54Eg6d">pic.twitter.com/MQFO54Eg6d</a>

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

<a href="https://t.co/qeHMqASMz4">pic.twitter.com/qeHMqASMz4</a>

Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons @JATayler

The spirit of Griffey is with him anyway, goodness gracious

Marc Carig @MarcCarig

omfg no wonder the Mariners never lose.

Heidi Watney @HeidiWatney

Looks like Corey Seager drew the short straw... his 24 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/homeruns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#homeruns</a> in the 1st round were 2nd highest total... but the rookie Julio Rodriguez hit 32 (!!) against him. What a show by JRod!

MLB @MLB

Legend. <a href="https://t.co/HEXqiDpP8M">pic.twitter.com/HEXqiDpP8M</a>

MLB @MLB

RE5PECT. <br><br>Everybody loves Albert. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HRDerby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HRDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/qTNRZuZRAs">pic.twitter.com/qTNRZuZRAs</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

NOT DONE YET.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/nnNf3myhRm">pic.twitter.com/nnNf3myhRm</a>

Jim Passon @PassonJim

Age when Albert Pujols hit his first MLB home run:<br><br>José Ramírez - 8 years, 201 days<br>Kyle Schwarber - 8 years, 32 days<br>Corey Seager - 6 years, 344 days<br>Pete Alonso - 6 years, 120 days<br>Ronald Acuña Jr. - 3 years, 109 days<br>Juan Soto - 2 years, 163 days<br>Julio Rodríguez - 98 days

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20

Albert Pujols thinking he only had one round and a celebration but having to go back up there for a swingoff is hilarious.

The veteran and everyone else gave way to the 21-year-old in the semifinals, as Rodriguez continued to take the event by storm. He eliminated Alonso with 31 long balls and cemented himself further in Mariners lore by ensuring Ken Griffey Jr. remains the only player to win the Home Run Derby three times.

Mina Kimes @minakimes

Me watching America fall in love with Julio Rodriguez <a href="https://t.co/HcCFQhvI96">pic.twitter.com/HcCFQhvI96</a>

Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

<a href="https://t.co/yvwregzQPc">pic.twitter.com/yvwregzQPc</a>

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

Through two rounds, Julio Rodríguez hit 63 total home runs, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr. (59) for most career home runs by a Mariner at the Home Run Derby.<br><br>Rodríguez is also the first ever to hit multiple 30-HR rounds in a single derby. <a href="https://t.co/vhZAahthcR">pic.twitter.com/vhZAahthcR</a>

It seemed like the night belonged to Rodriguez, and the final round would be an exercise in inevitability, but Soto had other plans.

