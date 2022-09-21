Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Start of Camp with Grade 2 MCL Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to miss the start of training camp.

The team announced Wednesday that Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

Injuries have already caused the Thunder problems. Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will miss the entire season due to a Lisfranc injury suffered during a pro-am game in August.

The 24-year-old missed 26 games in 2021-22 while dealing with an ankle injury. He still had a productive year, though, averaging career highs of 24.5 points and 5.9 assists to go with 5.0 rebounds per game.

The 11th overall pick in 2018, Gilgeous-Alexander was selected by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on the night of the draft.

After a nondescript rookie season, he was shipped to Oklahoma City as part of the deal that allowed to the Clippers to acquire Paul George.

Since joining the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander's career has blossomed. He's improved his scoring average in each of his three years in Oklahoma City. The team signed him to a five-year max extension worth as much as $207 million prior to last season.

However, injuries are starting to become a theme for the Canadian, as this is now the third straight year he's been hobbled. He was limited to 35 games in 2020-21 after suffering a tear in his plantar fascia.

Teams start reporting to training camp next week. The Thunder open the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.