Jeffery Simmons, Titans Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $94M Contract Extension

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly keeping star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the fold for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Turron Davenport reported Friday that Simmons and the Titans agreed to a four-year contract extension. The deal is valued at $94 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and includes $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added.

Simmons is now the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Simmons seemed to confirm the new contract with the following tweets:

The 25-year-old previously had one year remaining on his contract after the Titans exercised his fifth-year option, which was valued at $10.8 million. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on March 5 that the two sides "have had discussions about a long-term deal."

The 19th overall pick in 2019, Simmons is coming off another strong season in his young career. He played 15 games and recorded 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

With the Mississippi State product anchoring the defensive line, the Titans led the league in rushing defense in 2022 by holding opponents to 76.9 yards per game.

Simmons earned a second straight Pro Bowl selection last season and was named second-team All-Pro for the second year in a row as well. He has career numbers of 189 total tackles and 21 sacks in 56 games.

Despite a strong campaign in 2021 in which the team finished with a 12-5 record and as the top seed in the AFC, the Titans finished this past season with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs after ending the year with a seven-game losing streak.

Tennessee is surely looking for a better result in 2023, and keeping Simmons happy is a step in the right direction.

By extending him, the Titans are set to have one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL for the next several years. Simmons will try to lead the franchise to the playoff success that has eluded it for so long.