Report: Jeffery Simmons, Titans 'Have Had Discussions' About Contract Extension

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans could be looking to keep defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the roster for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the team and player "have had discussions about a long-term deal." Simmons is set to play the 2023 campaign on a fifth-year option of $10.753 million.

The Titans selected Simmons with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he has already surpassed the high expectations that were in place.

He was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons and finished the 2022 campaign with 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defended and a forced fumble. His ability to occupy multiple blockers, plug up running holes and generate interior pressure anchored the Titans' defensive line.

Pro Football Focus gave him an impressive overall player grade of 81.1 for his efforts.

Simmons is just 25 years old and should theoretically remain productive for the foreseeable future. He has outplayed his contract and could be a franchise cornerstone for years to come if he and the Titans agree to a new deal.

There is some uncertainty in Tennessee after it missed the playoffs in 2022 at 7-10.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract, Malik Willis didn't exactly look like the signal-caller of the future in his limited playing time and Derrick Henry has plenty of miles on his legs even if he remains one of the best running backs in the league.

Keeping Simmons on a new deal would provide some roster stability and give the Titans a star player to build around even as there could be a transition elsewhere in the coming years.