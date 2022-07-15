76ers Rumors: P.J. Tucker Contract 'Likely' to Be Investigated for Tampering

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA will "likely" investigate the Philadelphia 76ers' signing of former free-agent forward P.J. Tucker, who inked a three-year, $33.2 million deal with the team after spending last year with the Miami Heat.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein dropped that news Friday in his latest Substack newsletter.

"On top of the NBA's expected examination of the Knicks' now-official signing of Jalen Brunson in free agency, I'm told that Philadelphia's signing of P.J. Tucker is also likely to be placed under the investigation microscope by the league office," Stein wrote.

Tampering notably came under the microscope last offseason because of the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls' free-agent pursuits and signings of point guards Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, respectively.

Both teams eventually forfeited second-round picks as a result of the NBA's findings.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.