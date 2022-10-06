Report: Bucks' Khris Middleton Not Expected to Miss Much Time amid Injury Recovery

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks veteran Khris Middleton is not expected to miss much time amid his recovery from wrist surgery, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

The 31-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in July.

Middleton also missed the final 10 games of Milwaukee's playoff run last season after suffering a medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Middleton has been a staple in the Milwaukee lineup since the 2013-14 season, when he was acquired in the Brandon Jennings sign-and-trade deal from the Detroit Pistons.

In nine seasons with the Bucks, Middleton is averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from deep in 624 games.

The three-time All-Star had a solid 2021-22 season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 66 games while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

If Middleton misses any time in 2022-23, the Bucks will turn to a combination of Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews to take his place. That said, none of those players can really replicate his production, so Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will need to carry much of the load when he's out of the lineup.