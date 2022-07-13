Windhorst: 'The Vibe' Is Nets Are Prepared to Keep Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

"The vibe" around the Brooklyn Nets reportedly suggests the front office may be prepared to keep both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving despite the offseason trade rumors.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the update Wednesday on Get Up, saying the Nets have yet to field the type of offers they'd want to blow up their roster (30-second mark of video).

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin. It's essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn't great," Windhorst said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.