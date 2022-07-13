British Open 2022: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

British Open 2022: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top ContendersJuly 13, 2022
Rory McIlroy's major championship drought has been discussed as much as any topic in men's golf in 2022.
McIlroy last won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship, but he has come close to ending that drought over the last four months.
The four-time major champion came closest at The Masters with a second-place finish. He was also the first-round leader at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy's three top-10 finishes across the season's three majors made him the betting favorite to win The Open Championship at St. Andrews.
McIlroy won the tournament in 2014 and produced three top-10 finishes after that on the links courses across the British Isles.
The 33-year-old is far from the only strong candidate to capture the Claret Jug at St. Andrews, but he is front and center on the odds board because of his season-long form.
Xander Schauffele shot up the odds board in the last month because of two wins since the U.S. Open. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick all sit below +2000 as well.
British Open Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rory McIlroy (+900; bet $100 to win $900)
Xander Schauffele (+1200)
Scottie Scheffler (+1400)
Justin Thomas (+1600)
Jordan Spieth (+1600)
Jon Rahm (+1600)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1800)
Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
Cameron Smith (+2200)
Shane Lowry (+2200)
Will Zalatoris (+2800)
Collin Morikawa (+3000)
Dustin Johnson (+3500)
Tony Finau (+3500)
Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)
Ride with Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy's season-long form suggests he will be in the mix to end his major drought once again at St. Andrews.
The four-time major winner is the betting favorite at +900, and he holds some value at +100 to finish inside the top 10.
McIlroy owns five career top-10 finishes at The Open and has a third-place finish to his name from the 2010 event at St. Andrews.
The 33-year-old possesses the perfect combination of overall form and course experience that can help him win on a links course.
One other way to approach McIlroy is to bet his first-round finish. He is +1800 to be the first-round leader and +275 to land in the top 10 after 18 holes.
McIlroy was the first-round leader at the PGA Championship, and he led the field with a nine-under 63 to start The Open in 2010 at St. Andrews.
Throw Trust Behind Season's Three Major Winners
Each of the three men's golf major winners have a pair of top-10 finishes at the sport's top events this season.
Scottie Scheffler won The Masters and took second at the U.S. Open. Justin Thomas landed in a tie for eighth at Augusta and won the PGA Championship. Matthew Fitzpatrick took a tie for fifth at Southern Hills before winning the U.S. Open at The Country Club.
The success of the three major winners has been no fluke, and they should be considered for outright and prop bets at St. Andrews.
Scheffler owns the best previous Open Championship finish of the three. He tied for eighth last year at Royal St. George's, an event won by Collin Morikawa.
Scheffler also holds the most victories of the three major champions this season, but Fitzpatrick has had the most success on European courses.
Each member of the trio could be solid outright plays, but they should also be looked at for top-10 bets since they have been so consistent. Scheffler is +160 to finish in the top 10, with Thomas at +180 and Fitzpatrick at +200.
The top-10 bets allow you to have some insurance if Scheffler, Thomas and Fitzpatrick play high quality golf, but come up short of winning the Claret Jug.
Don't Forget About Collin Morikawa
The reigning Open Championship winner has not been talked about a lot in the build-up to the event at St. Andrews.
Collin Morikawa won at Royal St. George's in 2021 and has quietly been one of the most consistent major golfers this season.
The two-time major champion landed in the top five at both The Masters and U.S. Open. He should be in contention alongside the likes of McIlroy and Scheffler all weekend.
Morikawa does not have a lengthy history at The Open, but he does have an incredible track record at the sport's biggest events in his short time at the top of the game.
Since 2020, Morikawa finished inside the top 10 in six major tournaments. The lowest of those finishes was eighth place.
At +3000 to win and +300 for a top 10 finish, Morikawa may carry some of the best betting value in the field because of his consistency.
Morikawa could even give you some value to finish inside the top 20 since he sits at +160 for that prop bet.
