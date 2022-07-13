British Open 2022: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

0 of 4

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy's major championship drought has been discussed as much as any topic in men's golf in 2022.

McIlroy last won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship, but he has come close to ending that drought over the last four months.

The four-time major champion came closest at The Masters with a second-place finish. He was also the first-round leader at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy's three top-10 finishes across the season's three majors made him the betting favorite to win The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

McIlroy won the tournament in 2014 and produced three top-10 finishes after that on the links courses across the British Isles.

The 33-year-old is far from the only strong candidate to capture the Claret Jug at St. Andrews, but he is front and center on the odds board because of his season-long form.

Xander Schauffele shot up the odds board in the last month because of two wins since the U.S. Open. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick all sit below +2000 as well.