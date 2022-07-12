Kevin Durant Rumors: Scottie Barnes a 'Non-Starter' for Raptors in Nets Trade Talks

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward and reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes is reportedly off the table in trade talks between the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets about superstar Kevin Durant.

"Scottie Barnes continues to be a non-starter for the Raptors in any Kevin Durant discussion," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today (h/t RealGM) on Tuesday. "There certainly has been no progress there with Toronto."

The 33-year-old Durant, who recently requested a trade, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season and was selected to his 12th All-Star Game.

The 20-year-old Barnes starred for the Raps with 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

It's clear why the Raptors wouldn't want to include Barnes, who looks like a potential perennial All-Star. The ex-Florida State star figures to be a franchise cornerstone and could make a home in the NBA for a couple of decades.

If Barnes is a sticking point in talks, then the question is where Durant can land and when.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported July 4 that discussions surrounding KD (and fellow star Kyrie Irving) could "drag on into training camp."

Teams aren't exactly lining up with great offers for KD, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. That is in line with the report that Toronto isn't willing to part with Barnes in a Durant deal.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been most connected to Durant, with Wojnarowski reporting July 3 that those teams have been in "pretty consistent contact" with the Nets (h/t RealGM).

However, Durant is still a Net as Brooklyn ponders its next move.