Grading Every NFL Team's 2018 Draft Haul

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

2018 Draft Class: Alabama DT Daron Payne (No. 13 overall), LSU RB Derrius Guice (No. 59 overall), Louisville OT Geron Christian (No. 74 overall), Penn State S Troy Apke (No. 109 overall), Virginia Tech DT Tim Settle (No. 163 overall), Alabama LB Shaun Dion Hamilton (No. 197 overall), Virginia Tech CB Greg Stroman (No. 241 overall), SMU WR Trey Quinn (No. 256 overall)

The start of the Washington Commanders' 2018 class had tar potential. Not only did they wisely add an athletically gifted defensive tackle in Daron Payne, but they also seemed to play the board right at running back by waiting until the second round to draft Derrius Guice.

With the debate swirling about whether the Giants should take Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, the comparative value of taking Guice late in the second round made the latter pick seem like a massive coup. After all, Guice was tremendous at LSU, totaling 3,074 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns in three seasons.

Guice played only five regular-season games because of three major knee injuries. Washington released him in 2020 with felony strangulation and three misdemeanor counts of battery and assault along with one count of destruction of property. Prosecutors dropped the felony count, and the remaining charges were dropped after he and his girlfriend reached a settlement in 2021. Guice has not received NFL interest since.

Payne has been a big hit, though. The disruptive defender mans the middle of a feared front, and his blend of quickness and power terrorizes opposing blockers. He's totaled 227 tackles and 14.5 sacks across 64 career games thus far.

Washington found only one other notable role player in defensive tackle Tim Settle, who had seven sacks during his four seasons with the team. He signed in Buffalo this offseason.

Payne single-handedly carried a class that otherwise failed to help Washington win more games over the last four years. He's all that keeps the Commanders from dipping lower than below-average.

Grade: C-

