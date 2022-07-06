Windhorst: CJ McCollum, Pelicans Discussing Contract Extension Amid NBA Free Agency

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum have reportedly had talks regarding a new contract.

Speaking Wednesday on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said he had heard that the Pels and McCollum have discussed a new deal even though he may not technically be eligible to sign one yet.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez chimed in, noting that McCollum may be able to sign a new contract as soon as August.

McCollum is still under the three-year, $100 million extension he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019, and his current deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

New Orleans acquired the 30-year-old McCollum last season in a blockbuster trade with the Blazers. The Pels sent a first-round pick, two second-round picks, Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada to Portland for McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell.

McCollum went on to enjoy the best production of his nine-year career in 26 games with the Pelicans, averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals, all of which would have been career highs over the course of a full season.

The former Lehigh star also made 2.7 three-pointers per game with the Pelicans and shot 49.3 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In games McCollum played, the Pels went 13-13 and managed to make it into the postseason play-in tournament, which saw them beat the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans went on to take two games from the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, who had the best record in the NBA during the regular season, before falling 4-2 in the first round.

Given the somewhat unexpected success the Pels enjoyed with star forward Zion Williamson missing the entire season because of injury, there is a great deal of excitement regarding the future.

Assuming the squad largely stays together between now and the start of the 2022-23 season, McCollum, Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas will all play together for the first time, giving New Orleans one of the best cores in the NBA.

McCollum figures to be a huge part of the Pelicans' success next season and beyond, as he boasts a 19.2 points-per-game average in his career and makes just shy of 40 percent of his three-point attempts, meaning he will be leaned on to spread the floor and open things up inside for Zion and Valanciunas.

While McCollum has never been an All-Star in his career, the 2015-16 NBA Most Improved Player will be one next season if he maintains the level of play he showed with the Pelicans previously, and the price of a contract extension would only go up from there.