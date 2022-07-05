Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Set for U.S. Title Match at 2022 WWE SummerSlam

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley will have a familiar opponent at SummerSlam on July 30.

During the opening segment of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory challenged Lashley to a rematch for the title at WWE's marquee summer pay-per-view. Lashley had defeated Theory to win the title this past Saturday at Money in the Bank.

