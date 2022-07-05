Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Set for U.S. Title Match at 2022 WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Set for U.S. Title Match at 2022 WWE SummerSlamJuly 5, 2022
WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley will have a familiar opponent at SummerSlam on July 30.
During the opening segment of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory challenged Lashley to a rematch for the title at WWE's marquee summer pay-per-view. Lashley had defeated Theory to win the title this past Saturday at Money in the Bank.
WWE @WWE
🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/_Theory1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_Theory1</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/fightbobby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fightbobby</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a>?! 🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/39Spyl9aLH">pic.twitter.com/39Spyl9aLH</a>
WWE @WWE
At <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/_Theory1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_Theory1</a> gets <a href="https://twitter.com/fightbobby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fightbobby</a> for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USTitle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USTitle</a>! <a href="https://t.co/qPCGxHG864">pic.twitter.com/qPCGxHG864</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.