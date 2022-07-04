NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux Linked to Oilers If EDM Is Unable to Re-Sign Evander Kane

Vince Del Monte/NHLI via Getty Images

If the Edmonton Oilers are unable to re-sign Evander Kane this summer, they have a pretty solid backup plan.

Edmonton is interested in free-agent forward Claude Giroux, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, who wrote that the Oilers "have internally discussed the merits of trying to sign" him.

