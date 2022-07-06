1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Should Still Sign

0 of 30

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Teams have accomplished a ton during the early part of 2022 NBA free agency.

The New York Knicks finally found their point guard in Jalen Brunson. The Philadelphia 76ers snagged what they hope will be the missing piece of their championship puzzle in P.J. Tucker. The Portland Trail Blazers fortified the defensive end with Gary Payton II. The Sacramento Kings increased their offensive potency with Malik Monk.

Oh yeah, and the Washington Wizards (Bradley Beal) and Chicago Bulls (Zach LaVine) locked down their stars for the long haul.

Still, there is more work to be done: more money to spend, more needs to address and more hidden gems to uncover. Considering roster dynamics, cap situations and everything in between, we have identified one free agent every team should still have on the radar.

