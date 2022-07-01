Mychelle Johnson on Miles Bridges' Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I Can't Be Silent'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Warning: article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

Mychelle Johnson detailed allegations against her husband, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Wednesday.

Johnson posted several photos of bruises on her body on Instagram on Thursday night, along with hospital discharge paperwork that showed her injuries included a concussion, fracture of the nasal bone, rib contusion, neck muscle strain and bruises.

She also included a video of her son saying, "Daddy choked Mommy."

Here are the full comments Johnson posted alongside the pictures:

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not. I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It's unethical, it's immoral, it's truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I've always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it's time I stand up for myself. I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone's 'image.'

"A fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That's all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations."

TMZ Sports reported Bridges was arrested and booked after a woman called police on Tuesday saying they had an argument that turned physical. He fled the area before police arrived but turned himself in on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ESPN that Bridges was released after posting $130,000 bond. His first court date is scheduled for July 20.

Bridges hasn't commented on the allegations, but he was shown on video going through a basketball workout on Thursday, per TMZ.

The 24-year-old Michigan native is a restricted free agent after being extended a qualifying offer by the Hornets before the start of NBA free agency.

Charlotte released a statement Wednesday following Bridges' arrest:

Bridges, who played college basketball at Michigan State, has spent his first four NBA seasons with the Hornets after being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

During his time in Charlotte, Bridges has played in 291 games and averaged 13.4 points per outing. In 2021-22, he averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game.