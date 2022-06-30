Where Do Trae Young, Dejounte Murray Rank Among NBA's Top Backcourts After Trade?

0 of 10

Casey Sykes/Getty Images

A day before the NBA's 2022 free-agency period tipped off, the Atlanta Hawks jumped the toss and made a massive win-now trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

"The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday. "The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026."

ESPN's Zach Lowe later reported that the 2025 and 2027 picks would be unprotected.

In terms of long-term assets, that's a massive price to pay, but Atlanta is getting a 25-year-old All-Star and putting together what may be the best passing duo in the NBA. Young and Murray were third and fourth, respectively, in assists per game this season.

Does the move vault this backcourt into the top 10 in the NBA, though? Are we sure the ball-dominant guards will be able to coexist?

In the wake of the big move, let's reset that top 10 by examining past performance, opining on how we think newly assembled backcourts will fit together and how they will develop and deploying plenty of subjectivity.

Stats (both from the past and from projection systems) can always guide endeavors like this, but predicting the future always requires you to go beyond numbers on a screen.