Draymond Green: Grizzlies 'Oblivious' for 'Talking S--t' After Warriors Championship

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green respects the Memphis Grizzlies for talking trash, but the Golden State Warriors star believes they should know when to stay quiet:

"Talking s--t to the team that won a championship after they beat you, after they won a championship, is an entirely different level of oblivion. It doesn't get much more oblivious than that," Green said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (1:00).

Green did say it was a good thing that the Grizzlies didn't understand the situation at times.

"They're young and they don't know how big these moments are," he said (around the 30-second mark). "So they're just oblivious to it."

The Warriors knocked out the Grizzlies in a competitive six-game series in the Western Conference Semifinals before winning their fourth championship in eight years. The trash talk still continued after the NBA Finals:

It shows the Grizzlies have plenty of confidence as they look to continue the rivalry in the coming years. Though they didn't win a title in 2021-22, Memphis had the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26 and should only get better as Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others move into their primes.