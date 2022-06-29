X

    Draymond Green: Grizzlies 'Oblivious' for 'Talking S--t' After Warriors Championship

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2022

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Draymond Green respects the Memphis Grizzlies for talking trash, but the Golden State Warriors star believes they should know when to stay quiet:

    "Talking s--t to the team that won a championship after they beat you, after they won a championship, is an entirely different level of oblivion. It doesn't get much more oblivious than that," Green said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (1:00).

    Green did say it was a good thing that the Grizzlies didn't understand the situation at times.

    "They're young and they don't know how big these moments are," he said (around the 30-second mark). "So they're just oblivious to it."

    The Warriors knocked out the Grizzlies in a competitive six-game series in the Western Conference Semifinals before winning their fourth championship in eight years. The trash talk still continued after the NBA Finals:

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    We traded that real estate in <a href="https://twitter.com/JaMorant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaMorant</a> the property value was higher in Boston <a href="https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF">https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The Christmas Day matchup we need? 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/Lyi5bPTHju">pic.twitter.com/Lyi5bPTHju</a>

    It shows the Grizzlies have plenty of confidence as they look to continue the rivalry in the coming years. Though they didn't win a title in 2021-22, Memphis had the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26 and should only get better as Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others move into their primes.

