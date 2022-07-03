Ryan Lochte's 6 Olympic Medals to Be Auctioned Off for Charity

Al Bello/Getty Images

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is auctioning off half of his medals for charity.

According to ESPN, all six of Lochte's silver and bronze medals are up for auction until July 21. The proceeds will go to the Jorge Nation Foundation, which is a "nonprofit that raises money to send children with a terminal illness and their families on a dream trip from South Florida to a destination of their choice."

Lochte's 12 Olympic medals are tied for second-most among swimmers, behind Michael Phelps' record of 28.

"I'm not one to be all sentimental about medals," Lochte said. "My medals are just sitting in my closet collecting dust. The memories that I have is what means the most."

The 37-year-old swimmer, who has competed in four Olympics, will be holding on to his six gold medals for the time being. Lochte also put up for sale his 14-karat white gold Olympic ring and a Breitling watch with black diamonds, both of which he bought for himself at the London Games in 2012.

Lochte confirmed that he is not the direct seller and gave the medals to a third party, as they are being sold through Boston-based RR Auction. The estimated combined total value of all six medals is $82,000.

"They're in perfect condition. They have beautiful ribbons," RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston said, noting that the medals were cosigned by someone who wishes to remain anonymous. "Ryan's are obviously extremely interesting to people who collect medals."

Lochte has worked with the Jorge Nation Foundation for over 10 years, and his agent is a member of the board of directors. He said he has more plans to continue his charitable efforts.

"This year I really wanted to focus on giving back. I'm loving it," he said. "I've been teaming with my dad doing swim clinics and I'm coming out with my own sunscreen."

Lochte didn't make the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He said he has considered parting ways with his gold medals at some point in the future, though he will keep his first individual gold and another one for his father, Steve.

"Those medals mean a lot to me; I worked my [rear] off for them, but helping other people out is more important to me, especially because I have kids of my own," Lochte said.